MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Maryland says staffers placed on leave after player death
Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff has been placed on administrative leave, pending the final outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June.
Nation
Detroit man charged in daughter's death following van crash
A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has been charged with murder and other counts.
Nation
Bodies, wreckage will not be recovered in Alaska crash
A small airplane that crashed in Alaska's Denali National Park, killing five people on board, will remain on a near-vertical mountainside because of the substantial risk to recovery crews, officials said Friday.
National
The Latest: Memo shows Kavanaugh opposed indicting president
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
Celebrities
Man linked to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel found dead
Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.