MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Police say 3 killed, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
Three people have been killed and seven others injured following a shooting in New Orleans.
Nation
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Thousands of dazed evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its fourth day.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:0-4-3(zero, four, three)02-13-38-39-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3(two, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:02-13-38-39-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3(two, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-one;…
Nation
2 children, great-grandmother perish in California wildfire
The death count from a Northern California wildfire rose to five Saturday after two young children and their great-grandmother who had been unaccounted for were confirmed dead.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.