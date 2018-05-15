MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge halts ad bashing Arkansas justice seeking re-election
A northwest Arkansas judge temporarily blocked some TV stations from running a conservative group's ad targeting a state Supreme Court justice seeking re-election.
Music
DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6
DJ Khaled has reason to be grateful — he's been nominated for a leading six trophies for the BET Awards.
Variety
Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service
Uber's ride-hailing service will give its U.S. passengers and drivers more leeway to pursue claims of sexual misconduct, its latest attempt to shed its reputation for brushing aside bad behavior.
National
It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner
When Baltimore's mayor hand-picked Darryl De Sousa as her choice for police commissioner, heralding his experience and the respect he commanded in the city's force, he proudly described himself as a chess player who uses strategic thinking to avoid pitfalls.
TV & Media
Facebook: We're better at policing nudity than hate speech
Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks on Facebook is more challenging than weeding out other types of unacceptable posts because computer programs still stumble over the nuances of human language, the company revealed Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.