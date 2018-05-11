MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-6-9
(eight, six, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Fraud charges filed against 2 members of secretive sect
Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina were charged Friday in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part…
National
Tax charges lead to suspension of Baltimore's police leader
A day after saying she had "full confidence" in Baltimore's police commissioner despite federal charges of failing to pay his taxes, the city's mayor on placed him on paid suspension.
Nation
Ovechkin has goal and assist, Capitals beat Lightning 4-2
Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his Eastern Conference finals debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.
Music
Protesters: Black people should hold R. Kelly accountable
A defiant R. Kelly took the stage Friday night in North Carolina, in spite of efforts to silence him over his treatment of women, and had barely begun performing when the bone-rattling background beat stopped playing.
Variety
The Latest: Trump declares disaster for Hawaii eruption
The Latest on a Hawaii volcano eruption (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.