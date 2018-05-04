MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Cloud computing, artificial intelligence on Microsoft agenda
Microsoft's annual Build conference for software developers kicks off on Monday, giving the company an opportunity to offer updates on its computing platforms and services.
Nation
Buffalo buzzing over Bills draft picks, Sabres lottery win
The Buffalo Bills were so dull during their lean years, comedian Nick Bakay feared his body would fuse to the couch while watching them play.
Music
Springsteen escorts Van Zandt in to New Jersey Hall of Fame
Oh what a night: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were inducted Sunday into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show.
Variety
Giuliani struggles to help Trump with his defense
President Donald Trump's new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is trying hard to support his client's stance on legal challenges coming from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and a $130,000 hush payment to a porn actress," but he is off to a rough start.
Nation
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.