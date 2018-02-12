MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Q&A: Lawsuit halts sale of Weinstein's movie studio
A proposed $500 million deal to sell Harvey Weinstein's movie studio appears in jeopardy after New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit that could catapult the company into bankruptcy as it smolders in the wake of dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood mogul.
National
Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man
Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself.
Music
Rep: Smashing Pumpkins tried to include bassist in reunion
A spokesperson for The Smashing Pumpkins said the band has tried to include ex-bassist D'arcy Wretzky in its upcoming reunion though she claims she has been excluded.
National
2 Baltimore detectives convicted of racketeering, robbery
Two Baltimore police detectives were convicted of robbery, racketeering, and conspiracy Monday in a trial that's part of an ongoing federal investigation into corruption among rogue members of the city's beleaguered police force.
TV & Media
University of Minnesota removes Garrison Keillor plaque
The University of Minnesota has removed a plaque honoring humorist Garrison Keillor after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.