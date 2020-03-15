MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
11-22-26-27-30
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:09-23-26-30-32, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3(nine, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two; Powerball:…
National
U.S. extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland while Trump weighs new tools
The government's top infection expert warned that COVID-19 may surge within days.
Variety
The Latest: Cruise ship in New Zealand awaits virus test
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 150,000 people and killed more than 5,700. The disease for most people causes…
National
Georgia 2nd state to postpone pres. primaries over virus
Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries.
National
Virus concerns hit California casinos, entertainment venues
Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six-foot rule.State health officials…