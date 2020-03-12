MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-03-06-10-14
(one, three, six, ten, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
