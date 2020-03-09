MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-14-16-19-31
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
