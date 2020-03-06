MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-17-19-22-31
(ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pence pledges 'full support' to Wash. in coronavirus fight
Vice President Mike Pence pledged the Trump administration's full support to Washington state officials Thursday as the coronavirus death toll there continued to mount.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:04-17-18-20-30-34, Doubler: N(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-four; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-17-19-22-31(ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $79,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Alabama executes inmate convicted in killing of 3 officers
A man convicted in the 2004 killings of three police officers in Alabama who were shot by another man was executed Thursday evening.
Nation
ICE targets 'sanctuary cities' with increased surveillance
In "sanctuary cities," surveillance of people illegally in U.S. intensifies.