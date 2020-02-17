MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-05-22-29-30
(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ex-wife of man accused of killing 8 describes 1st shooting
The now ex-wife of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people testified Sunday about how a sheriff's deputy was shot in the face by the man she described as "abusive" and "controlling."
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-05-22-29-30(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $24,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:04-05-06-07-08-11-12-14-16-21-22(four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-17-22-23-28-29, Doubler: N(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Doubler:…
Business
GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
General Motors says it's pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.