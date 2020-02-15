MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-16-17-28-30
(seven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
