MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-04-12-28-31
(two, four, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
