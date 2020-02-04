MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-09-18-27-30
(two, nine, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
