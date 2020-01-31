MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-19-23-25-27
(five, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
