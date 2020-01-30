MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
11-12-21-24-28
(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:08-16-23-37-47-48(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-11-13-24-28-34, Doubler: N(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-03-05-11-16-17-18-19-21-22(one, two, three, five, eleven, sixteen, seventeen,…
National
Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people
A Georgia man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago was put to death Wednesday evening, becoming the state's first inmate to be executed this year.
National
Trump defense: Ukraine 'quid pro quo' not impeachable
In a striking shift from President Donald Trump's claims of "perfect" dealings with Ukraine, his defenders asserted Wednesday at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.