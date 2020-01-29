MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-09-16-18-28
(five, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
