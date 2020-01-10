MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-12-17-19-20
(seven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
