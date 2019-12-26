MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-05-15-18-28
(three, five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
