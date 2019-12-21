MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-21-22-26-27
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
