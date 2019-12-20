MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-08-12-14-17
(five, eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
