MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-14-21-22-26
(eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
