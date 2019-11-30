MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-10-18-19-28
(eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
