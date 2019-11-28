MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-10-17-25-28
(two, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Town parade canceled over possible Confederate float issues
A North Carolina town has canceled its annual Christmas parade over possible issues with a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
National
Alaska governor marks 1st year in office amid turmoil
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he hopes to move past the rancor of his first year in office, amid an unsettled dispute with lawmakers over state spending and threat of a recall effort.
National
Union Pacific sues to nullify old jobs pact with Texas town
Union Pacific wants a court to invalidate an 1872 pact requiring it to keep a certain number of jobs in an East Texas town indefinitely.
Nation
Police: Woman arrested for firing gun into KFC drive-thru
Police say a Georgia woman fired a gun into a KFC after learning her order lacked napkins and a fork.
Variety
Fears about worker shootings prompt new business tactics
Security is not subtle at the sprawling campus of human resources technology giant Paycom in Oklahoma City.