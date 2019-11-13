MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-17-23-26
(two, three, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
