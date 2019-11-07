MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-07-11-15-25
(one, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-07-11-15-25(one, seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $15,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:01-18-22-29-33-49(one, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $5.7 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-06-15-28-34-35, Doubler: Y(one, six, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler:…
National
Trump works up a sweat at Louisiana campaign rally
President Donald Trump worked up a sweat in a steamy Louisiana arena Wednesday night as he attempted to boost Republican businessman Eddie Rispone's effort to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the nation's last governor's race of the year.
Nation
Trump wanted AG to announce president broke no laws in call
Attorney General William Barr ultimately declined to do so, people familiar with the matter said.