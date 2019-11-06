MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-07-08-12-21
(three, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
