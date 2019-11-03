MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-05-09-10-24
(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-four)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:15-23-25-29-34-36, Doubler: N(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:13-36-38-42-45-46(thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-03-09-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-20(one, three, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-05-09-10-24(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-four)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Home & Garden
Airbnb bans 'party houses' after California shooting kills 5
Airbnb's CEO said the company was taking actions against unauthorized parties in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Halloween party held at an Airbnb rental home in California.