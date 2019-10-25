MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-04-14-19-21
(one, four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
