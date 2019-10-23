MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-11-12-13-22
(ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-11-12-13-22(ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $70,000¶ Maximum…
National
Ex-Honolulu police chief, estranged wife plead guilty
A retired Honolulu police chief and his wife, a former deputy city prosecutor, pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud in order to avoid other trials against them, capping a federal corruption investigation that brought down the once-respected and powerful couple.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-18-20-21-37-39, Doubler: N(five, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
TV & Media
Professor's survey in Michigan criticized for racist remarks
A survey by a Michigan State University professor to determine how people respond to derogatory online comments has been removed from a school website after sparking outrage because it included racist statements.
Nation
Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged
Investigators searching through garbage found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday.