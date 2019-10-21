MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-19-26-27-30
(five, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Trump trails top Democrats in new Minnesota Poll
The poll was conducted less than a week after Trump visited Minneapolis for a high-profile campaign rally as part of an emerging effort by a Republican nominee to carry Minnesota for the first time since 1972.
Nation
US troops in Syria going to Iraq, not home as Trump claims
While President Donald Trump insists he's bringing home Americans from "endless wars" in the Mideast, his Pentagon chief says all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the American military will continue operations against the Islamic State group.
Nation
NWS: 'Possible' tornado hits Dallas area
The National Weather Service says a possible tornado has moved through the Dallas area, causing some structural damage and downed power lines.
Nation
Search for small plane missing near North Carolina airport
Operations were temporarily halted at a busy North Carolina airport Sunday night after it lost radar contact with an approaching small plane, launching a search by fire and rescue units around a densely forested state park nearby.
Music
Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens join Country Music Hall of Fame
Best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony on Sunday evening that was full of tributes to their hit songs and their lasting legacies in country music.