MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-08-23-25-26
(six, eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Shepard Smith abruptly signs off, leaves Fox News Channel
Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on a network dominated by supporters of President Donald Trump, abruptly quit after signing off his final newscast on Friday.
National
McAleenan, acting Homeland Security secretary, stepping down
Kevin McAleenan, a career civil servant who became the unlikely point man for President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, is stepping down as acting Homeland Security secretary after six months on the job.
Business
Fast-moving fire drives thousands from California homes
An aggressive wildfire in Southern California seared its way through dry vegetation Friday and spread quickly, destroying more than a dozen homes as tens of thousands of residents were ordered to get out of its way, authorities said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:9-9-4(nine, nine, four)12-21-23-37-44(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $120,00014-22-30-37-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, sixty;…
Nation
Why Trump can't stop all witnesses from testifying in the impeachment investigation
The White House has proved unable to hold the line against the U.S. House inquiry.