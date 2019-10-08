MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-06-07-15-30
(three, six, seven, fifteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump admits inquiry makes it harder to do job
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-06-07-15-30(three, six, seven, fifteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $32,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:04-12-15-21-24-27, Doubler: N(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Doubler:…
Music
2 ex-nursing home workers charged with bilking 98-year-old
Two former Chicago nursing home workers have been charged with bilking a 98-year-old woman with dementia out of more than $700,000.
National
US official: Research finds uranium in Navajo women, babies
About a quarter of Navajo women and some infants who were part of a federally funded study on uranium exposure had high levels of the radioactive metal in their systems, decades after mining for Cold War weaponry ended on their reservation, a U.S. health official Monday.