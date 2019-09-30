MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-14-15-29-30
(four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-16-17(one, two, three, four, seven, eight, ten,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-14-15-29-30(four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $53,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-09-13-16-28-30, Doubler: N(five, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Doubler:…
National
What's next as House committees launch impeachment probes
House Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment of President Donald Trump, with hearings and depositions starting this week.