MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-13-19-25-29
(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
'Thrones,' 'Fleabag' top Emmys, Billy Porter makes history
"Game of Thrones" resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which "Pose" star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series "Fleabag" led a British invasion that overturned expectations.
Celebrities
The Latest: Patricia Arquette urges support for trans people
The Latest on the 71st annual Emmy Awards, being presented at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):
Business
United Auto Workers strike against GM may be headed to day 8
A strike against General Motors by 49,000 auto workers appears headed to an eighth day.
Variety
The Latest: Tropical storms approaching Puerto Rico, Bermuda
The latest on tropical weather (all times local):
Movies
List of winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards
Partial list of winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :