MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-06-18-27
(two, three, six, eighteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
St. Paul St. Paul police: Man is fatally shot leaving church with daughter and father, who returned fire
More From Nation
National
AP Explains: Brownface part of racist face makeup history
The scandal surrounding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a yearbook photo showing him in brownface at a 2001 costume party was published is bringing attention to a practice that scholars say white people have been using for years to demean minorities.
National
Court: Jail's 3-book limit doesn't violate rights of inmates
A federal judge in Chicago has ruled the confiscation by Cook County Jail guards of over 30 books from an inmate didn't violate his free-speech rights.
National
Democrats shift 2020 strategies as Iowa draws closer
Kamala Harris will "exponentially" increase the time she's spending in Iowa. Bernie Sanders is shaking up his operations there and in New Hampshire. And Beto O'Rourke is going broader, turning up at such places as a San Quentin prison and an Arkansas gun show.
Nation
Whistleblower complaint about Trump centers on Ukraine
Complaint involved a "promise" Trump made that was so alarming a U.S. intelligence official reported it.
National
Asian shares mostly higher as China cuts loan rate
Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after a lackluster session on Wall Street, as investors shifted their focus to China-U.S. trade talks after a busy week of central bank news.