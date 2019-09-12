MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-06-09-23-25
(two, six, nine, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Experts: Source of imbalance is key to why ship overturned
As authorities try to answer why a cargo ship carrying 4,200 vehicles overturned on the Georgia coast, maritime experts say investigators will be looking for shifting cargo or other problems that upset the giant vessel's balance enough to make it fall onto its side.
Music
Americana awards honor John Prine, Brandi Carlile, others
John Prine's winning streak has continued at the Americana Music Association's annual awards ceremony in Nashville, though his two-year reign as Americana artist of the year has ended.
National
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
On a dirt road past rows of date trees, just feet from a dry section of Colorado River, a small construction crew is putting up a towering border wall that the government hopes will reduce — for good — the flow of immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-6-3(three, six, three)07-09-18-24-47(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $300,000Estimated jackpot: $172 million03-09-15-18-19(three, nine, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)Estimated jackpot: $60,00006-17-24-53-57,…
National
Lawyer: John Hinckley interested in music industry job
The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California, his lawyer said at a court hearing in Washington on Tuesday.