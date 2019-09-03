MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-06-07-19-24
(five, six, seven, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
