MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-18-23-24-31
(eight, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
