MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-11-13-18-30
(one, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
