MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-10-11-12-24
(five, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
