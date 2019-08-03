MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-22-25-26-27
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-13-21-26-27-36, Doubler: N(three, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-22-25-26-27(seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-04-05-07-08-09-11-14-15-16-20(one, four, five, seven, eight, nine, eleven,…
Nation
Puerto Rico governor resigns as promised; successor sworn in
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned Friday as promised, clearing the way for veteran politician Pedro Pierluisi to be sworn in as his replacement, a move that threw the U.S. territory into a period of fresh political uncertainty.
National
Police: Rookie Texas officer shoots at dog, kills woman
A rookie Texas police officer accidentally shot and killed a woman behind a shopping plaza when he fired repeatedly at a dog believed to be hers that was running at him, authorities said Friday.