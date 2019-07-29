MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-05-22-26-29
(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $19,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
