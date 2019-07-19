MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-10-12-16-25
(seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-10-12-16-25(seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $33,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-08-20-23-24-27, Doubler: N(two, eight, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-04-05-07-11-12-13-15-16-19-21(two, four, five, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen,…
National
Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to be his new labor secretary.
TV & Media
Lin-Manuel Miranda geeks out on 'His Dark Materials'
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he agreed to being in the adaptation of "His Dark Materials" before he even knew what part he was being offered.