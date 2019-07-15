MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-06-08-10-20
(four, six, eight, ten, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
