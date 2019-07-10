MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-10-17-19-24
(six, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
