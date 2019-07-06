MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-14-16-24-30
(six, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
