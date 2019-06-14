MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-18-19-23
(two, three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
