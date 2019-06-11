MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-18-21-26-28
(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More From Nation
National
Asian shares rise as Trump plans to meet Chinese leader
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as investor jitters over trade eased after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports and said he expects to meet with the Chinese leader.
National
Tech on trial: House panel begins review of market power
Big Tech is about to become big politics in Washington.
National
Sex workers push to legalize prostitution in New York
New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature Monday that would lift criminal penalties for sex work.
National
The Latest: House expects to see Mueller evidence soon
The Latest on Congress and hearings on special counsel Robert Mueller's report (all times local):
National
'Code Red' weather alert ditched after meteorologist's knock
A popular meteorologist has been absent from local television newscasts since criticizing a corporate weather-alert brand last week, prompting an advertising boycott, social media protests and a complaint from a U.S. senator.