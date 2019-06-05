MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-03-05-21-22
(one, three, five, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
